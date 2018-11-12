Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note published on Thursday.

“. We are reiterating our Overweight rating and $135 price target. We believe that early trends from the launch are in line with our expectations. We are staying with Alnylam as a top franchise pick in 2019, and are not worried about launch trends that are really too early to read into in a new market it is building. Not surprising, investors paid the closest attention to the new start number that was 125 patients after about 7 weeks of launch. We think that this number of new starts is solid for hATTR amyloidosis, a disease for which there haven’t been many therapies to treat these patients. We also think that Alnylam has been very clear that this is a market that the new players would have to build.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JMP Securities set a $198.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $152.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 13.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

