CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CWX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.16. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.73 per share, with a total value of C$57,300.00. Also, Director Amar Doman bought 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.72 per share, with a total value of C$271,700.00. Insiders have purchased 84,200 shares of company stock valued at $487,659 in the last ninety days.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells adhesives; decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation; insulation; interior finishing; building envelope; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

