Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.99% of Capital One Financial worth $447,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

