Capstone Companies (CAPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Capstone Companies had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Shares of Capstone Companies stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.35. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

