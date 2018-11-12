Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems exited first-quarter fiscal 2019 on a mixed note. The company continued to see increased revenues from Atherectomy franchises, growing international sales of OAS and top-line contributions from its emerging product pipeline. We are also upbeat about Cardiovascular Systems’ recent announcement of the first global commercial use of Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS in Hong Kong. Further, the company is progressing well with the international distribution agreement with OrbusNeich to sell its coronary and peripheral OAS outside the United States and Japan. According to management, the company saw the strongest quarterly growth in the first quarter in the last 18 months. Over the past six months, Cardiovascular Systems has outperformed its industry. On the flip side, the company faces cut-throat competition in the niche space. Further, its failure to enter global markets might affect results.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

CSII stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.15. 135,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 603.00 and a beta of 2.36. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $95,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,317.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $119,274. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2,442.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 279,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,915,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 187.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 336,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

