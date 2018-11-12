Cargojet (TSE:CJT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.75 million.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$79.75 on Monday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$52.50 and a 52-week high of C$87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CJT shares. CIBC raised their price target on Cargojet from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cargojet from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$73.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cargojet (CJT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/cargojet-cjt-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.