Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,811,967 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the October 15th total of 1,259,168 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

TAST opened at $11.30 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $418.74 million, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $122,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,544.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 17,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $277,390.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,001 shares of company stock valued at $431,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

