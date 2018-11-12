Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) PT Set at $14.00 by Citigroup

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) has been given a $14.00 price target by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,831. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $412.89 million, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP William E. Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,978.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $122,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,544.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,001 shares of company stock worth $431,616. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,283.5% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 711,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 660,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 378,788 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 372.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 320,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 252,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 178.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 236,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.