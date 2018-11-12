Catalent (CTLT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. First Analysis raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

CTLT traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $37.94. 1,157,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,244. Catalent has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 47,265 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,968,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $277,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 105.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

