CBS Co. (CBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for CBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.62. CBS posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBS.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a return on equity of 86.51% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBS shares. ValuEngine lowered CBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen lowered CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a report on Monday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.51.

Shares of NYSE CBS opened at $57.55 on Monday. CBS has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other CBS news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,100 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $115,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,598. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CBS by 95.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CBS by 3,620.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CBS by 455.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBS (CBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.