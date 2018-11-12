Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 234,346 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,002,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMO stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 3.21. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 88.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGMO. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,350. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

