CEDEX Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $804.00 (CEDEX)

CEDEX Coin (CURRENCY:CEDEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One CEDEX Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEDEX Coin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. CEDEX Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $804.00 worth of CEDEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00147278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00247442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.27 or 0.10891116 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEDEX Coin Profile

CEDEX Coin was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. CEDEX Coin’s total supply is 80,525,599 tokens. CEDEX Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@cedex.community. CEDEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @Cedex56082561 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CEDEX Coin is cedex.com.

CEDEX Coin Token Trading

CEDEX Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEDEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEDEX Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEDEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

