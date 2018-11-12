Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 127.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. MED reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $142.31 on Monday. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $148.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

