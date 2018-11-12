Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 109.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 97.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 60,581 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,430 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV opened at $3.36 on Monday. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $859.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.18). Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

