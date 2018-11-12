Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,419,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,178,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 4,046 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $220,547.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,965 shares of company stock worth $1,230,717. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.16 on Monday. Zions Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

