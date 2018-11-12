Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 165,083 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,083 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 4.69% of B&G Foods worth $86,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

