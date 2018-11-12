Cfra Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for Commerzbank (CBK)

Cfra set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Baader Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €9.63 ($11.20) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.20 ($11.86).

ETR:CBK opened at €8.71 ($10.13) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 1-year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

