CGI Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

