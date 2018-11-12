CGI’s (GIB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report issued on Friday. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CGI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. CGI has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $66.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CGI will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

