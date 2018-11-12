Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Vice Chairman Sells $2,083,305.06 in Stock

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 59,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,083,305.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720,294.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, John Pappas sold 220 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,700.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, John Pappas sold 130,550 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $4,570,555.50.

On Wednesday, October 10th, John Pappas sold 133,843 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $4,364,620.23.

On Monday, October 8th, John Pappas sold 50,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $1,903,500.00.

CHEF opened at $35.06 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price target on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

