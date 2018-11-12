Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Chemical Financial worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Chemical Financial by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chemical Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemical Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 281,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chemical Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,819,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemical Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,029,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,003,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

CHFC stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chemical Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $59.83.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

