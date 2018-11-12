Chesapeake Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Servicemaster Global comprises about 1.6% of Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 162,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

SERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Servicemaster Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

