Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.10 Million

Analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will report $141.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.04 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported sales of $142.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $595.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.70 million to $599.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $609.65 million, with estimates ranging from $603.03 million to $619.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CHSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $89,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 39.4% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. AXA grew its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 97,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 125,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $33.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust REIT focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

