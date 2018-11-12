ChessCoin Market Cap Tops $148,460.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $148,460.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00164658 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000781 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.47 or 3.37797865 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00100557 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChessCoin

Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

