Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000.

In related news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,514.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

