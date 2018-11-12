Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,460 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,385,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,281,000 after buying an additional 224,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,218,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,536,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 349,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 135,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 97,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $96.41 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 229.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 5,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $528,144.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $189,874.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,880.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,561 shares of company stock worth $4,581,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

