China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of China Telecom from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Telecom by 52.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CHA stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. China Telecom has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

