CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,441 HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $3,767,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,596,983 shares in the company, valued at $200,565,094.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,680 shares of company stock worth $17,154,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $135.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

