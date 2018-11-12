CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in RingCentral Inc (RNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 89,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,508 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $4,509,859.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,187,389.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 7,126 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $665,140.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,861 shares in the company, valued at $26,588,925.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,849 shares of company stock worth $22,442,584. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RingCentral to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RingCentral to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

RNG opened at $83.68 on Monday. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.09 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

