CIBC Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHE.UN. Desjardins lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “c$14.50” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.97.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHE.UN traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.85. The company had a trading volume of 210,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$15.86 and a one year high of C$20.02.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.