CIBC Lowers Freshii (FRII) to Underperform

CIBC lowered shares of Freshii (TSE:FRII) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Freshii from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Freshii from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:FRII opened at C$2.58 on Friday. Freshii has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$8.00.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, and frozen yogurt. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 367 stores operated by franchise partners in 16 countries, as well as 3 company-owned stores located in Canada.

