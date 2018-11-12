CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) versus Drive Shack (DS) Financial Review

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CIM Commercial Trust and Drive Shack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Drive Shack 0 1 0 0 2.00

Drive Shack has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.38%. Given Drive Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Drive Shack does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Drive Shack’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $236.37 million 3.23 $379.73 million N/A N/A Drive Shack $292.59 million 1.34 -$42.20 million $0.21 27.81

CIM Commercial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Drive Shack.

Risk & Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drive Shack has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust 46.61% 20.56% 6.84% Drive Shack -18.78% -20.13% -3.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 96.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust beats Drive Shack on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving urban communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and asset management capabilities.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 74 properties in 12 states. The company's Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

