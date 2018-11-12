Cisco Systems (CSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 guidance at $0.70-0.72 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $233.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,027,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cisco Systems stock. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

