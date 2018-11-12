Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $351,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $186,010.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $660,268 in the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN opened at $26.50 on Friday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $343.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

