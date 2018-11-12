Clarus (CLAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $342.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clarus by 62.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Clarus by 183.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

