Clarus (CLAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $342.98 million, a PE ratio of 95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.27 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,742 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 183.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 91.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 82.2% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.