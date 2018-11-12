Class Ltd (CL1) Insider Buys A$37,720.00 in Stock

Class Ltd (ASX:CL1) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$37,720.00 ($26,751.77).
Class stock opened at A$1.94 ($1.37) on Monday.
About Class
Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund (SMSF) administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.
