Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. The company’s lead product consists of palovarotene, a novel RAR? agonist, to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, multiple osteochondroma and other diseases. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ CMTA opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $456.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -2.07. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,037,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 155,336 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 377.0% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,192,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 942,595 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

