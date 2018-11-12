Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of GLV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,716. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

WARNING: “Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/clough-global-dividend-and-income-fund-glv-declares-0-11-monthly-dividend.html.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.