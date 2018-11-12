Cobalt 27 Capital (KBLT) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 148.76% from the company’s previous close.

KBLT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from C$22.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of CVE KBLT traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.03. 84,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,327. Cobalt 27 Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

In other news, insider Vladimir Iorich bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,620,000.00. Also, Director Philip Williams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,700 over the last quarter.

About Cobalt 27 Capital

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a mineral resource company. The company has royalty interests in seven exploration-stage properties containing cobalt in Canada and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. in April 2017. Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

