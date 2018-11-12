Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Codexis news, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,355,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,233.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,594.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,329 shares of company stock worth $8,354,797. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 729,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,239,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,646,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,382. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $840.67 million, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of -1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.76%. Analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

