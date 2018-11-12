Coeur Mining (CDE) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.66. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 101965 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.93 million, a P/E ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,798,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,214,000 after purchasing an additional 227,794 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 118.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,484,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 804,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,321,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 19.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 377,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

