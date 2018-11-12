Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,000,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,798,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,214,000 after buying an additional 227,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,993,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,151,000 after buying an additional 1,663,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,321,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 1,241,358 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 29,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,259. The company has a market cap of $927.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

