Cognex Co. (CGNX) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Cognex by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX opened at $45.06 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $271,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

