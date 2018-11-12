Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

NYSE:UTF opened at $22.55 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

