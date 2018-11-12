Coin2Play (C2P) Price Hits $0.0619

Coin2Play (CURRENCY:C2P) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Coin2Play coin can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Coin2Play has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Coin2Play has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $21,866.00 worth of Coin2Play was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin2Play alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00146810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00246520 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.06 or 0.10825075 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Coin2Play Coin Profile

Coin2Play’s total supply is 6,013,837 coins. Coin2Play’s official Twitter account is @coin2play. The official website for Coin2Play is coin2play.io.

Coin2Play Coin Trading

Coin2Play can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2Play directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2Play should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin2Play using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin2Play Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2Play and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.