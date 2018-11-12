Columbia Asset Management Has $433,000 Stake in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,270,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,494,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,705,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,771,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Unilever by 20,022.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 770,856 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $58.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

