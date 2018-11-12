Columbia Asset Management Has $847,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 87.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

In related news, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 22,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $2,315,950.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,561.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $1,009,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,971 shares of company stock worth $8,296,408 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $109.60. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

