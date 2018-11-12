Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 193.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $206,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/columbia-asset-management-takes-position-in-bank-of-nova-scotia-bns.html.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.