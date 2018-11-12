Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 104,804 Welltower Inc (WELL)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 104,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $107,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $120,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $69.48 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

WARNING: “Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 104,804 Welltower Inc (WELL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/comerica-bank-purchases-shares-of-104804-welltower-inc-well.html.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.